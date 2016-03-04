Community rallying around Baby Joey

A Lowcountry baby will be coming into this world fighting for his life.

Baby Joey isn’t scheduled to be born until next week, but doctors have already diagnosed him with a rare heart condition.

After Baby Joey is born, he’s scheduled to have three open heart surgeries. That’s why the Beaufort and Port Royal communities are coming together to make sure Baby Joey and his family have everything they need to get him to good health and cover his medical costs.

“His left side of his heart didn’t develop and a few of the vessels didn’t develop properly, so what they’re going to have to do is reconstruct a way for our son to survive without the left side of his heart,” said Lakesha Williams, Baby Joey’s mother.

Initially, it was hard for Lakesha and her husband Joe to swallow that pill. And on top of all of the stress, they have to deal with the unexpected medical bills.

But one lunch date at the Carolina Tavern eased their minds. The restaurant owners decided to help them out.

“Our daughter who is now 5, has Long QT syndrome, so something that I would be interested in helping anyhow. We put our heads together and came up with a way to raise some money to help them out,” said Carolina Tavern owner Lawrence Fries.

On March 14, exactly a week after Baby Joey’s birth, the Carolina Tavern will have a fundraiser. The money raised will go towards Baby Joey’s medical expenses. Despite the upcoming challenges, the Williams family is excited about their new addition.

“He’s our miracle baby. We just can’t wait to meet him. Can’t wait to see him, and we’re leaving everything else in God’s hands,” said Baby Joey’s father, Joe Williams III.

The C-Section is scheduled for Monday and Baby Joey will have his first open heart surgery five to seven days after he is born.

Baby Joey’s fundraiser will be held at Carolina Tavern, 1714 Ribaut Rd., Port Royal, SC, on March 14. For more information, call 843.379.5959.

