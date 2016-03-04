'Campus Carry' bill to GA Senate floor on Monday

The controversial state bill that would allow guns to be carried on public college campuses in Georgia will be voted on by the Senate on Monday.

The Senate delayed voting on the bill earlier in the week because of a large amount of voiced opposition.

Mothers Demand Action is a group in the state that urges and wants what they call, "common sense" gun laws. They have had dozens of members in Atlanta this week, meeting with senators and committee policy members, trying to stop the passage of the carry on campus bill.

The bill would allow anyone 21 or older with a weapons license to carry a gun anywhere on a public college or university campus, except for inside dormitories, fraternities and sorority houses, and at athletic events.

It also would mandate that those weapons be concealed — something proponents say makes it safer. Eight states allow campus carry, and nearly two dozen others allow individual schools to decide.

Mothers Demand Action have many mothers that have lost children to gun violence. They have been fighting this week, and say they will be back in Atlanta on Monday

"Yes, we will. We had a group of over 30 moms that went up there along with the mothers that were testifying against the bill. We also had faith groups and other community outreach groups here in Georgia against the bill and we will be doing the same thing on Monday,” said Lindsey Donoven, Georgia chapter leader of Mothers Demand Action.

The Board of Regents is opposed to the bill but Governor Nathan Deal has come out and defended it. The Senate committee is expected to meet next week to vote on the bill, and is likely to make changes if they do decide to move forward.

