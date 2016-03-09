Hometown Hero: Curtis Armstrong

Curtis Armstrong has seen homeless people in Savannah.

And he's helped them before. But this weekend, you could see him helping them.

On Sunday in Forsyth Park, Armstrong put his name and face on his efforts to help those less fortunate, providing free bag lunches to anybody who needed them through his "A Family Unity” movement.

"I decided to give back, give back to the community,” said Armstrong. “I just try to help them and let them know that somebody is here to care for them.”

Armstrong says he is familiar with the homeless community and has worked behind the scenes with them anonymously for 11 years before going public with the Family Unity event.

"I've been there, so I know what it feels like for them,” he said. “I used to come out here and talk to them and do little things for them and give them money if they asked for it.”

For this a WTOC Hometown Hero, his reward was being able to make a difference at home.

"I've done other things, I've gone to different charity events, out of town when I stayed out of town,” said Armstrong. “This is my first time actually doing something here in my hometown. I feel blessed to be able to do something like this.”

