Art structure being relocated in Hilton Head

A massive art structure in Hilton Head is being moved to a new location.

The THEB Tally Sculpture was built last year at the Coastal Discovery Museum by an artist from Illinois.

He donated the 20 foot by 20 foot steel structure to the town of Hilton Head for its permanent public art collection. Since the town is keeping it, the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry is moving it to a more permanent location.

The structure was deconstructed Thursday and will be moved to the Stoney Area on Highway 278.

“The idea of moving it to a more permanent location poses some issues because it’s rather large and it wouldn’t fit under the stoplight. We have to cut off one of longer legs so it will fit flat on the trailer and we still have to have a police escort since we’re only going a mile and a half,” said Jeff Boshart, artist.

The exhibit will be reconstructed Friday at the new location.

