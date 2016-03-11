Fountain in Forsyth goes green

From clear to rich green, the change representing the excitement, the hope, the wonder, the passion of so many that call Savannah home.

"It is one of the most exciting points of the entire celebration, when that fountain turns green,” said Fred Elmgren, Greening of the Fountain organizer.

Unlike, last year, when the weather was not feeling as spirited, the sunshine brought out what many called a record crowd.

"I think this is one of the largest we have ever seen. You heard the crowd hollering when they asked who was out of town. It was over half of them,” said 2016 Grand Marshal Mike Foran.

You see it in the faces of the little ones, the joy in the parents that are watching them. These two weeks of celebration are about tradition, and passing that along from generation to generation.

"For the last 16 to 17 years I have been doing, I have always had a grandchild here. Last year, I got my last two 3-year-old twins here,” said Elmgren.

"It is just such a privilege to introduce my children to it, it is just such a part of my life, and my wife's life. It is just unbelievable,” said Foran.

“Well, as we do it with our children, we want them to do it with their children. It is a tradition that will live on,” said Thea Simmons, family attends greening every year.

For Evan Burns, the WTOC coloring contest winner, pouring the dye in the fountain Friday may have hooked him for life.

It is just so cool, I really liked it,” said Burns.

So take a minute, walk on by, I promise if only for a minute, you will feel Irish.

