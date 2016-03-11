Beaufort Co. School District hosting teacher career fair on Saturday

More than 160 teachers from across the country will be in the Lowcountry looking for a new job.

The Beaufort County School District is holding its annual teacher career fair. During the fair, applicants are interviewed on the spot by multiple schools throughout the district.

School officials say it’s a great opportunity for candidates to talk with administrators to find the best fit for their talents.

“We’re extremely excited for this opportunity to have this one-stop shop for finding the best of the best for our school district. We’ll be doing interviews every half hour. We are completely booked right now, but we will be open to walk-ins, but there’s no guarantee. It’s a wonderful opportunity for the certified teachers,” said Carizma Thomas, Beaufort County School District.

If you're a local teacher and you're interested, walk-ins are accepted but spots are limited.

The job fair will be held Saturday at Bluffton High School at 12 H.E. Mcracken Circle from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

