Beaufort Co. students to receive extra reading help this summer

Students in Beaufort County who aren't reading on their grade level will get some extra help this summer.

About 2,500 elementary school students, grades one through five, will be required to attend an 18 day reading program throughout the month of June.

The district says they're reaching out to students who have scored in the bottom 25 percent of standardized testing.

In 2017, state law requires students not proficient in reading by 3rd grade to be retained. Officials say the extra school instruction helps students catch up with their peers and avoid retention.

“We have to look at and how far they’ve progressed and if they’re meeting the standards to go to the next grade level. One of the huge benefits here is if you think about our school year being 180 days, for this group of students, their school year is 198 days,” said Beaufort Co. Schools Superintendent Jeff Moss.

Parents with students who are required to go through this program will start getting letters from the district within the next week.

