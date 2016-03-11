Hardeeville Chamber of Commerce pushing for alcohol ordinance for special events

Visitors of festivals in Hardeeville may be able to enjoy an adult beverage soon after the city approved the first reading of an alcohol ordinance 3-1 earlier this month.

Currently alcohol is permitted at events on private property, but the ordinance will take those rules a step further and allow the sale of alcoholic beverages on city property.

The Hardeeville Chamber of Commerce thinks the changes will have some effect on the economic impact of the events in the area, but the chamber hopes the ordinance will help create an inviting image of the city.

"The alcohol sales may make up for the extra insurance, the extra permits, and the rental fees for city properties. The biggest benefit is future residents future business owners will be invited into Hardeeville and get a nice weekend example of what our community is really like. They can see how much participation, they can see how their sales might be if they relocate here,” said Greater Hardeeville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ava Comer.

The ordinance also calls for a special events committee that would approve and issue special events permits. The chamber hopes to have the ordinance in place by the BBQ fest on April 1st.

The next vote will take place on Saint Patrick's Day.

