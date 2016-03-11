Hilton Head Food and Wine festival kicks off this weekend

Folks in the Lowcountry are celebrating the Hilton Head Island Food and Wine festival this weekend.

This year’s festivities will be held at Sea Pines and hundreds of people are coming in from across the country to mark the unofficial beginning of spring.

Saturday’s tasting will feature wine, gourmet food, silent auctions and live music.

Officials say this is the largest outdoor wine tasting on the east coast, second oldest wine and food festival in the country and it’s a huge money maker for local businesses.

“The majority of folks coming in from out of town for this festival include vendors, as well as the people wanting to experience the event. Our hotels and our resorts love this weekend for Hilton Head because it’s always makes things fun and festive and it makes for a full weekend on the island,” said Charlie Clark, Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets for the festival are still on sale

