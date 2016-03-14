Metro Savannah Hispanic Chamber float and dancers in 192nd St. Patrick's Day parade

The Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (MSAVHCC) salutes the 192nd St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee and the Irish Community for maintaining the focus on the Savannah Irish Heritage.

Watch for them in the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade on Thursday. The Hispanic Chamber will be represented by a float and a large group of dancers in colorful costumes.

For the growing Hispanic and Latino population of the metropolitan Savannah area, The Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was started for business owners or those who want to start a business and live in Chatham, Effingham, Bryan, or Liberty counties as a source for economic development success.

