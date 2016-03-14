SCMPD calls in help for St. Patrick's Day

Three days and counting until Savannah will host one of the largest parades in the world.

With that many people, Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have spent months planning, working behind the scenes, to make sure they keep control.

This is not Metro's first rodeo, they have done this before. Hundreds of thousands of people will be here and they can't handle it on their own so help is on the way.

SCMPD is a large department, but not nearly large enough when you are talking about what is happening this Thursday. Planning and communication will be key, but so too will be help.

Over half a dozen neighboring agencies will be coming into town to lend a hand. Whether it is GSP, Chatham County Deputies, Pooler, Garden City, Bloomingdale, All hands are on deck.

You will begin seeing an increased presence come Wednesday afternoon and their will remain a beefed up into Sunday morning. Police say this help seems to be working, as they tell us arrests have gone down over the past several years.

"So the officers that are being brought in are here to help, specifically during the parade time period. That frees our officers up to work in the festival zones so it is more conducive to the officers that work in those zones,” said Sgt. Eddie Grant, SCMPD.

The supervisors from the each of the departments coming to help will be in meetings all week, even on the morning of the parade, to make sure their folks are on the same page when it comes to operations.

