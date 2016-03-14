Bluffton uses trolley transportation to alleviate parking problems

The Bluffton Farmer's Market is ready to be in full swing starting this Thursday now that some of those chilly winter days are gone.

Driving down May River Road and parking along Calhoun Street can be a nightmare for Bluffton residents and visitors, especially when there are special events or festivals like the weekly farmer's market.

"It’s definitely an issue. The town is working on it, but you only have so much space and unless you go up with the parking it's no place to put the cars,” said Garfield Moss, Bluffton resident.

Well, the town says it's found a possible solution to the parking problem that will allow guests to travel in style.

"We want everyone to come to the farmer's market, so we're going to make it as easy as we can for you,” said Farmer’s Market of Bluffton Market Manager Kim Viljac.

When the town says easy, it's as easy as placing your car in an off-site parking lot.

"The trolley will take you right down to the farmer's market and drop you off right on our doorsteps. And that will revolve the whole time the farmer's market is open so from 2 to 7 p.m. You can park there and the trolley will continue to come by pick you up and drop you off,” said Viljac.

For people like Moss who have found other ways to get around town, they think the trolleys are the town's best option for the parking nightmare.

"It’s fine. That’s about the only solution they have because otherwise the parking is not here. I think it's a good idea, anything they do will be good for the farmer's market and the town,” said Moss.

Those trolleys will be on the road this Thursday running from 2 to 7 p.m., marking the first day of the farmer's market summer season.

