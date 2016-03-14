Beaufort's Art Council aakes Art Pop with 25-foot wide canvas

The Beaufort Arts Council is looking to spruce up its roadways by swapping out traditional advertising billboards, with unique works of art.

The Art Pop exhibit was started last fall as a partnership with Adam’s Outdoor Advertising. Artists from Beaufort, Hampton, and Jasper counties submitted their work to be judged for a chance to be featured on the billboards.

Well, the council received almost 80 submissions. And out of those, 10 were selected to be the new face of several billboards across the county.

The Arts Council executive director explains why a project like this is needed in the Lowcountry.

"Basically in a nut shell, I've seen a lot of statistics that show that cities that are very energized with the arts have collaborative communities that nurture their artists, give them opportunity to sell their work as well as speak to tourists and residents. When you have communities like that you see a lot of economic growth,” said Beaufort Arts Council Executive Director Kim Sullivan.

The council is holding a public reception Tuesday for the Art Pop exhibit.

If you want to find out how you can spot some of these beautiful billboards, click here.

