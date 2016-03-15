Commandant's Own Marine Drum & Bugle Corps performs on Parris Island

Recruits on Parris Island took a break from training to see the Commandant’s Own Marine Drum and Bugle Corps and the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon perform on Tuesday.

Parris Island makes thousands of Marines each year.

“I think Parris Island is a great facility and a staple of the Marine Corps,” said Seth Estes, Commandant’s Own Marine Drum and Bugle Corps.

After their training in the Lowcountry, they’re sent to places across the world. Sometimes they’re chosen to play in the Commandant’s Own Marine Drum and Bugle Corps.

“It’s an honor to be back on this parade deck and to play for these people that, not so long ago, one of them, a recruit,” said Estes.

It takes discipline, resilience and hard work to be a Marine. Band members say they’re work, alongside a very poised silent drill platoon, embodies the definition a Marine.

“We tell the story of the Marine Corps. We do ceremonies for all sorts of occasions,” said Estes.

“As honor courage and commitment, we have many, many hours of that we practice and train. It’s that kind of commitment that you need to develop a craft and self-discipline,” said Evan Middleton, Commandant’s Own Marine Drum and Bugle Corps.

They say they use their talents as a teaching mechanism – and as a form of entertainment for recruits.

“I would have given everything to listen to some music as a recruit. So, being able to perform and knowing that they’re appreciating it, even if they can’t show it, it’s going to mean something. So I have to give it my all,” said Middleton.

“What we do, it’s always a huge moral boost. We want to make people feel good, and feel good about what their military is doing,” said Megan Almojuela, Commandant’s Own Marine Drum and Bugle Corps.

The band is performing at multiple events across the country. Its next stop is Camp Lejeune on Thursday.

