BCSO searching for suspect after woman grabbed in Jarvis Creek Park

A woman says an unknown male tried to grab her as she was walking in a Hilton Head park on March 11.

The incident took place on a trial at Jarvis Creek Park. The woman told the deputy the man approached her from behind and put his hand over her mouth. She elbowed him and was able to break free. She screamed, ran away, and called 911. Deputies say she was not injured, and nothing was taken from her.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the unknown man and his motives.

“A witness also saw a Hispanic male subject in the area at the same time. We believe the subject was on a red bicycle. We’re currently reviewing video footage from the park and convenient stores in the area, looking for witnesses. If anybody saw anything out there, saw a Hispanic male on a red bicycle at about 12:15 in the afternoon, give us a call,” said Captain Bob Bromage, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, standing around 5’5”. Police say he was wearing a long-sleeved red shirt and riding a red bicycle at the time of the incident. If you have any information about the case, call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.