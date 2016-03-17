Farmer's Market shuttle launches in Old Town Bluffton

Old Town Bluffton's newest transportation launched on Thursday.

Since 2 p.m., Old Town Trolley Tours of Savannah has been busing folks to and from the Old Town Farmer's Market.

The town started the program to make it easier for residents and tourists to attend the Market without the hassle of finding parking. The trolleys pick you up at Bluffton Village, and takes you on a two minute ride to the heart of Old Town.

Folks say the new service gives them one less thing to worry about.

"I think it's great. We came into town today to meet some friends who live in Bluffton for lunch, and then we wanted to do the shops and the market. I was really concerned about a place to park, so I think the service will work out great,” said Joan Gross, Bluffton tourist.

The trolleys are free of charge and will be running on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.