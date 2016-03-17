Men, women in uniform a staple of the St. Patrick's Day Parade

Another staple of the St. Patrick's Day Parade is our men and women in uniform.

Arguably the crowd favorite.

From the 3rd ID, to the Rangers, to the boys of Benedictine, there was not a clean face in the place, as the men and women received the ever popular kisses on the cheek.

You would be hard pressed to find another city as committed to our military as Savannah, and they say they feel that.

"Our Rangers serve because they love their country and they are countrymen. When we come to something like this and to feel the love and respect from the community...I know it means a lot to the Rangers,” said Cpt. Jim Marione, 1st Ranger Battalion.

"All of the cheers, and public support that is lining the streets. We feel that support and love from this community,” said Col. Jeffrey Becker, 2 CAB, 3rd ID.

