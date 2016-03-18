'Lowcountry Kitchen' opens in Bluffton

A Bluffton business owner has created a special place where other small businesses can grow.

Lori Holland, owner of the Lowcountry Lobster Food Truck, recently opened the Lowcountry Kitchen. It’s a shared commercial kitchen for small businesses or entrepreneurs who want to prepare, cook, or store food, but don’t have the resources. It’s South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Controlled certified, with an 800-square-foot space with lots of commercial equipment.

One woman says she opened her business less than a year ago, and this kitchen is exactly what she needed.

“I need a kitchen for a couple of hours a week. Someplace where I can come and do my production and packing and blending of my teas without renting out a whole space, so the community kitchen is perfect for my needs. It gives me flexibility, it’s new, it’ clean, it’s got great comradery with the other people using the kitchen. It’s all positive,” said Lisa Kling, Buffton Tea, Owner.

