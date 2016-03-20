U.S. Coast Guard celebrates 50 yrs at HHI Harbor Town Fest

The Harbor Town Spring Festival will be held on Sunday in Hilton Head Island at the Harbor Town Yacht Basin in Sea Pines.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will be there to celebrate 50 years of providing many services to the local boating community.

One of the highlights will be the new Emergency Mobile Communications Command Unit. They will also have a tent set up with an informational table, along with their new Mobile Emergency Communication Command Unit. The Flotilla will have members present from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., to answer questions, provide demonstrations and discuss services provided by the Flotilla and the Coast Guard.

Event coordinators say this is a great opportunity for the boating public, and those interested in finding out more about the Auxiliary, and its, Savannah Port and Marina Patrols, Safe Boating Courses, and other services, as well as receiving some timely information on safe boating.

Other festival activities throughout the day will include a sidewalk sale, Deas-Guyz concert, nature tours, boat rides, all-day dining on the harbour, and children's activities.

Barrier Island Marine will also display four unique boats, including two South Carolina built Pioneers and a Chris-Craft on land as well as a luxurious Chris-Craft Catalina in the water.

