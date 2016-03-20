NCIS investigates recruit death at Parris Island

A death investigation is underway on Parris Island after recruit Raheel Siddiqui of Taylor, Michigan died Friday.

Siddiqui arrived at Parris Island on March 7 and was assigned to the Recruit Training Regiment.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is handling the investigation in cooperation with local military authorities at the depot.

Capt. Carroll, Parris Island Public Affairs Director, expressed that the installation’s “most sincere and deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Siddiqui.”

Capt. Carroll also stated that the Marine Corps is in contact with the family to ensure they receive support.

