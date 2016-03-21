SPOTTED: Zac Efron and "The Rock" filming Baywatch in Forsyth Park

We have received several calls on Monday morning with questions regarding roads closed and production trucks spotted near Forsyth Park in Savannah, and yes, the rumors are true.

The City of Savannah has confirmed Baywatch is filming on the north end of Forsyth Park, and WTOC captured a great shot of Zac Efron and "The Rock" riding by on a scooter while filming in the area.

Due to Baywatch production, select streets near Forsyth Park will be closed down until 11 p.m. on Monday night.

Gaston Street between Drayton and Whitaker will be closed until 11 p.m.

Bull Street between Gordon and Gaston Streets will also be closed until 11 p.m., while additional road closures may happen throughout the day on Drayton Street.

Please use caution in these areas, as pedestrians will still be allowed in the park. There may be a lot of foot traffic.

