ECSO deputy speaks out after being attacked

An Effingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy, finally home with his family, recovering after being stabbed nine times while trying to serve a court order on Friday.

Sgt. Danny Harrington spent much of the weekend in the hospital, and Tuesday he sat down with WTOC to talk about how he is doing.

Deputy Harrington is weak but he says he is doing better each and every day. On Tuesday, he even went to the ECSO department for a training session.

On Friday, Deputy Harrington along with others were serving a court order at a home off Hwy 21, north of Springfield.

When he knocked on the door to serve the order, 23-year-old Franklin Johnson came lunging out of the home with a knife and began attacking Harrington. Johnson stabbed Sgt. Harrington in the neck and injured part of his head and ear. He also received stab wounds all over his back.

"I knew that I had lost a lot of blood, I started getting cold and my vision went away. I thought I was going to slip away," said Sgt. Harrington.

Help did arrive, and eventually Johnson was controlled and Harrington was flown to Memorial University Medical Center.

After great work by the hospital staff, Harrington says he is feeling as good as he can be.



"I feel good, I am still a little weak and dizzy when I stand. The wounds, I mean, I really do not have a lot of pain, I am just very sore," says Harrington. "It gives me a new perspective on the things we do and I look forward to sharing some of the things I went through with the guys so that we can get better."



As for the suspect in this, Johnson, he is still in the hospital undergoing serious mental health evaluations. Once those are complete, he will face a slew of charges.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.

