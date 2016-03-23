Mom, daughter arrested after attacking student at Wade Hampton High School

Imagine sending your child to school and finding out they were attacked by two people, one of them an adult.

According to a police report, that nightmare became reality for one mom.

Florena Johnson and her 16-year-old daughter were arrested after a video showed them attacking another student at Wade Hampton High School on Monday.

The report says Johnson grabbed the girl’s hair and held her head down while her daughter was assaulting her. They’re both facing assault and battery charges, but the victim’s mother says the school didn’t do enough to protect her child.

“They were just coming and hitting me in the head and I was scared. I didn’t know what was going on,” said Amber Garvin, high school student.

Garvin, a 10th grade student, says the assistant principal called her to his office where he was meeting with Johnson and her daughter about a previous incident between the two girls.

She says the assistant principal walked away from his office and minutes later she was attacked.

“They told me that they investigated it and that the parent did not hit Amber. I told him I wanted to see it for myself,” said Lakisha Bowers, assault victim’s mother.

When Bowers looked at the video, she couldn’t believe what was happening.

“When she was walking from his office, by the time she got in the middle of the hall, the student and the mother ran out. The mother had a baby up under her arm, they ran up behind Amber, grabbed her from behind and went to beating her,” said Bowers.

Amber only suffered minor injuries from the attack, but her mother believes it could have been prevented.

“I don’t think that they’re handling it like it should be handled. Him being the mediator, he should have been there to protect her because he called her up to the office. Looked at her coming up the hall and leave his door open. That makes me think he set her up,” said Bowers.

She says the school dropped ball, and she doesn’t want Amber’s attack to happen to another student.

“Yes, we pressed charges against the mother, but what actions will be taken against him for not protecting my daughter and calling her up there without me being present? She is still a minor,” said Bowers.

WTOC reached out to the school district for a comment. All the superintendent would say is the incident is still under investigation.

