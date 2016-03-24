Jasper Co. man loses everything in house fire

A Lowcountry man lost everything after a fire burned his home to the ground in rural Jasper County. Thankfully, no one was injured.



It was a very close call, as the homeowner was almost caught in the blaze. Officials say he had just walked out of his home and gotten into his car when he noticed his trailer was on fire. Minutes later, everything was gone.

“When I got there, there was just nothing left. The fire department had already gone. In fact, they came and there was nothing left to do but water down the smoldering remains,” said Red Cross volunteer, Harry Walker.

When the Red Cross got to the scene, they found only the charred remains of the home and a very distraught homeowner.

“The man was very, very upset. He lived by himself. He’s 59-years-old and he didn’t have anyone to turn to.”

The man told volunteers the fire spread like wildfire, and he almost got caught inside.

“These are his words. I don’t know what happened, but the front door was stuck and he had to slam it to shut it. When he slammed it, he heard a pop. When he got in his truck, he saw there was smoke coming out of the roof. He grabbed a fire extinguisher and he kicked the front door to get it open, and as soon as he got the front door open, smoke and flames hit him in the face, backed him up, and he couldn’t get in.”

The man called 911, but by the time help arrived, it was too late. He was given food, money, and a place to stay for a few nights. Volunteers say all of their hard work is worth it, especially when they can help someone in need.

“We’re glad that we were there for him, and to at least give him some aid and comfort for a while. He’ll have a few days to recover,” Walker said.

The Red Cross says the homeowner was not able to recover any of his belongings. As a matter of fact, the only thing left is the pile of debris.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

