Town of HHI moving forward with USC-Hilton Head campus construction

Despite efforts to halt construction of a University of South Carolina Hilton Head campus, the town is moving right along preparing the land for the new school building.

Earlier this year, a lawsuit was filed to put a pause in construction until traffic issues were addressed. The new buildings will be constructed right next to the Sea Pines Traffic Circle and the Harris Teeter Shopping Plaza.

The areas around the vacant buildings have been fenced off for crews to remove asbestos within the next two weeks. After that is done, the town expects it to take about a month for the land to be cleared, then an outside contracting company will come in and level the lot for the future buildings.

There won't be any road closures associated with the demo, but the town's assistant facilities manager explained what residents can expect.

He advises drivers to be cautious, because there will be heavy machinery and big trucks in the roadways, and he also warns drivers to expect minor delays when those machines are in the roadways.

The town will break ground on the $24 million campus in early 2017, with the hopes the school will be open for classes in Fall 2018.

