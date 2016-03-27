Metro investigates sexual assault at local church

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police need your help gathering information about a reported sexual assault that happened over the weekend near a church.

After following up on the investigation, WTOC is learning the alleged attacker targeted a woman while she was at a Chatham Area Transit bus stop on the property of New Vision Baptist Church at the corner of Garrard Avenue and Louis Mills Boulevard.

Police say they were called Saturday around 10 p.m., and they were able to get just a few details from the victim about the person they are looking for.

The woman told police her attacker was a black man, who got in a red car that drove away from the area following the assault.

WTOC checked in with the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department's public information office twice on Monday, and were told there is no new information about the suspect.

As for the woman, we weren't told about her condition either.

According to a member of the New Vision Baptist Church, the alleged victim is not a member of the church. She was just waiting at the Chatham Area Transit bus stop, which happens to sit on church property.

That was all the church member really had to say about the incident, after adding no members of New Vision Baptist were injured in any way.

If you have any information on this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020 or text CRIMES (274637) using the keyword CSTOP2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

A confidential tip line also is open directly to investigators at 912.525.3124.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.