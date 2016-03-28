Historic Guckenheimer Building reopens as Hotel Indigo Savannah Historic District

Hotel Indigo Savannah Historic District, a new 252-room boutique hotel in Downtown Savannah, is open for business.

A ribbon cutting for the former Guckenheimer Building (Circa 1851) was held Wednesday at 201 West Bay St.

The building was once 19th century mega-merchant Simon Guckenheimer's dry goods storage house and shop, which was filled with everything the South made best, from tobacco to canned peaches. In the 1940s and '50s it was a grocery store with the city's first true coffeehouse.

The hotel has undergone an extensive $20 million reconstruction from the ground-up and will feature a custom, six-story art installation created by SCAD, including suites overlooking the Talmadge Bridge, high ceilings and plenty of meeting rooms.

"We unearthed the columns that held up the building and uncovered the paint that had covered them for many years. We uncovered the original floors and have even used murals of Savannah art from all the decades to decorate all of our hotel rooms,” said Hotel Indigo Savannah General Manager Kellie Linder.

Linder tells us each room at Hotel Indigo features a one of a kind mural by a local artist. There's also a bar/restaurant with local fare served up for breakfast and dinner daily.

Plus for all of you pet lovers, the hotel is pet friendly!

