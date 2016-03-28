Aggravated assaults without a gun are up in Savannah

Often time a sexual assault or other attack can happen without a gun.

The attacker may simply be bigger or have the element of surprise. With Savannah, being such a walk-friendly city, predators have opportunities to attack.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department releases its numbers after each week and most of the numbers are consistent with last year at this time, except, aggravated assaults or attacks without a gun. They are up almost three times compared to this time last year.

In 2015, at this point in the year, we had 25 assaults without a gun. This year, over the same period, we are sitting at 67. That number does not include this past week.

After looking at SCMPD crime maps, it appears the majority have taken place north of Victory Drive.

WTOC reached out to police, they said they were aware of the numbers but said it was nearly impossible to put a finger on what is causing the increase and did not want to comment further.

However, WTOC spoke to our safety expert and he says, while demand for self-defense classes has remained high, he says people have to be willing to dedicate a few hours to this, even if it is for one class.

"You have to look at see if more crimes are being committed or are people simply reporting them more. I mean, it can be a little bit of both. Having some personal protection skills are vital and it really is not difficult and they do not have to spend a bunch of time doing it. They just need to be educated, get the information, be taught the skills and then just be aware of your surroundings,” said WTOC Safety and Security Expert, Gary Glemboski.

Now, assaults with a gun are up as well from last year but only by 14. Meanwhile the city is working to get more cameras that may be able to help identify subjects in these types of attacks.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.