BCSO working to identify person responsible for written threats at Hilton Head High

Things were back to normal Thursday afternoon at Hilton Head High School after school officials found a threat written on a school bathroom wall.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on identifying the person responsible for writing the threat in the bathroom. Authorities can't say what the threat said exactly, but they did tell WTOC it warned students to stay away.

The initial threat was written in the beginning of the month basically telling students not to attend school on March 29th.

In response to the threat, the sheriff’s office scheduled a routine drug sweep on that day. After the sweep was finished, that's when school officials were alerted of another written threat, which forced the school to have a modified lockdown.

"A modified lockdown is when movement of students within the school is restricted, kids stay in their classroom and stay in their seats,” said James Foster, Beaufort County Schools. “We had a scheduled drug sweep with law enforcement, and then after the building was swept, there was a vague threat found on one of the bathroom walls.”

That threat mentioned a bomb being in one of the wings of the school, an accusation the sheriff's office believed to not be credible.

"We did a manual search with additional personnel in that particular wing and any area that could possibly hide an incendiary device,” said Capt. Bob Bromage, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. "Based on the fact we had just did an entire search of the school with a canine, we did not believe the threat was credible.”

But even though the threat wasn't deemed credible, law enforcement did a second manual search of the building.

"We do have students unfortunately who perpetuate these hoaxes from time to time. We can’t treat them that way, we have to treat them like something dangerous could occur and we work with law enforcement when that happens,” said Foster.

Parents also took the threat seriously, more than 200 students were absent from school after the principal sent out an e-mail informing parents of the situation.

The sheriff's office says it is looking for the person responsible because the threat is considered a felony. Not only did it disrupt school, but it also cost money because of the extra law enforcement and emergency responders used in the search.

