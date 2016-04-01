Next step of Island’s Expwy Bridge replacement plan approved by County Commission

The next step in replacing the Island's Expressway Bridge has happened.

Friday morning, Chatham County Commission voted to authorize the county chairman to meet with the city and figure out how to get the project done without impacting thousands of residents.

Before the work can begin, the city has to figure out what runs underneath the bridge and how tearing it down will affect those services.

"Utilities, and not just only the city of Savannah but there could be some power lines as well. I am not quite sure what is all there but it could be power lines, water lines, I know sewer lines because the city of Savannah services many parts of Whitemarsh Island,” said County Chairman Al Scott.

The project will fix the problem of the drawbridge periodically getting stuck or not even opening.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.