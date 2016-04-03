Amtrak train en route to Savannah derails in PA, kills 2

Amtrak Train 89 operating between New York and Savannah derailed in Chester, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia, around 8 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Officials say the train struck a backhoe that was on the tracks while on its way to Savannah, which caused the lead engine to derail south of Philadelphia.

According to Amtrak, there were approximately 341 passengers and seven crew members on board the train at the time of the crash.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency confirmed two Amtrak employees were killed in the crash, and at least 35 passengers were injured. The Amtrak employees who were killed were working on the backhoe at the time of the crash.

Some people took to Twitter to discuss the incident:

@spowers75 @Amtrak small crash. Was in 2nd car. saw fire and herd broken windows after impact. Herd from crew there was one crew fatality. — Glenn R Hills Jr (@GlennHills) April 3, 2016

Wheel from crane that was apparently hit by Amtrak train in Chester. @PhilHeron pic.twitter.com/gYIpT3sTf5 — Pete Bannan (@PeteBannan) April 3, 2016

VIDEO: Passenger describes noise, smoke after Amtrak train hit construction equipment south of Philadelphia: https://t.co/hxvjF7cEuQ — The Associated Press (@AP) April 3, 2016

The Northeast Corridor service between New York and Philadelphia is currently suspended. Northeast Corridor service between Wilmington and Philadelphia is also suspended until early this afternoon. The Keystone Service between New York and Harrisburg is not affected.

Individuals with questions about their friends and family on train 89 should call Amtrak’s Emergency Hotline at 800.523.9101. — Amtrak (@Amtrak) April 3, 2016

This is an ongoing investigation.

