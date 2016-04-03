Amtrak train en route to Savannah derails in PA, kills 2 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Amtrak train en route to Savannah derails in PA, kills 2

(Source: KYW) (Source: KYW)
(Source: KYW) (Source: KYW)
(Source: KYW) (Source: KYW)
(Source: KYW) (Source: KYW)

Amtrak Train 89 operating between New York and Savannah derailed in Chester, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia, around 8 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Officials say the train struck a backhoe that was on the tracks while on its way to Savannah, which caused the lead engine to derail south of Philadelphia.

According to Amtrak, there were approximately 341 passengers and seven crew members on board the train at the time of the crash.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency confirmed two Amtrak employees were killed in the crash, and at least 35 passengers were injured. The Amtrak employees who were killed were working on the backhoe at the time of the crash.

Some people took to Twitter to discuss the incident:

The Northeast Corridor service between New York and Philadelphia is currently suspended. Northeast Corridor service between Wilmington and Philadelphia is also suspended until early this afternoon. The Keystone Service between New York and Harrisburg is not affected.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly