Bull River Bridge back open after wreck

(Source: Michael Locklear)
TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) -

Both lanes of the Bull River Bridge on Highway 80 were closed due to an accident around 2 p.m. Sunday.

There were some minor injuries involved. Traffic was backed up in both directions as a result.

The wreck has since been cleared and all lanes are back open. 

