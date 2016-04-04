Sheriff Roy Harris withdraws from Republican Primary in Chatham - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Sheriff Roy Harris withdraws from Republican Primary in Chatham Co.

(Source: Roy Harris for Sheriff Facebook Page) (Source: Roy Harris for Sheriff Facebook Page)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

According to Simons Political Group, Sheriff Roy Harris has officially withdrawn from the Republican Primary election for Sheriff of Chatham County with the Chatham County Board of Elections.

Sheriff Elect John Wilcher will be sworn in as Sheriff on Tuesday.

No further statement will follow.

