Burton Fire District responds to 2 house fires in less than 24 hours

The Burton Fire District was busy this weekend responding to two house fires in less than 24 hours.

The first happened in Port Royal, and the homeowners were able to escape after being alerted by the smoke detector while sleeping

The second happened on Hampton Drive in Gray's Hill. Firefighters were called to the home around 8 p.m. Sunday.

After a fire destroyed the kitchen of the home. There were no injuries but the fire district says the home did not have smoke detectors

“The second alarm that we had out here was a grease fire. There wasn't really no notification in the household it was ‘Oh its smoke in here’ and the residents called 911. If they had received that earlier notification they may have been able to save more property than what they lost,” said Lt. Alex Murray, Burton Fire District.

The fire district says a properly working smoke detector makes a big difference between life or death. The smoke detector allows both yourself and authorities to be alerted as soon as smoke or flames are detected.

