Groups say HHI regulations preventing indigenous islanders from developing land

Two local groups say Hilton Head’s land regulations are keeping native islanders from developing their land.

According to leaders from the National Action Network and the Pan-African Family Land Preservation Network, the land management ordinance is preventing indigenous islanders from preserving and developing their land.

They addressed the issues at a council meeting Tuesday where they asked council to consider loosening regulations in the town’s land management ordinance that make it difficult and very expensive for residents to develop or to subdivide their property among family.

“The only people on this island that the development regulations apply to the indigenous native island black people whose families have been here before the town was created, before the plantations were created, and some of whom still live on the land that was given to them by the Union Army after 1861,” said Theresa White, Pan-African Land Preservation Network.

The town has not yet responded to the organization’s request.

