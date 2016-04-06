Hope Haven hosting 'Take Back the Night' on Friday in Beaufort

A Beaufort-based rape crisis center says hundreds of children in the Lowcountry were victim of sexual abuse last year.

April is Sexual Assault and Child Sex Abuse Awareness Month, and Hope Haven of the Lowcountry is working to spread the word. In 2015, the organization served almost 600 people. More than 75 percent of those cases were children under the age of 17.

On Friday, the center is hosting its annual “Take Back the Night” program where survivors will talk about sexual violence and how it can be prevented.

“It’s a reality that we face in our community. Unfortunately, a lot of people are unaware of that. In 2015, at Hope Haven we served a total 588 victims of child abuse and sexual violence and almost 400 of them those are actually children who have suffered some sort of child abuse,” said Shaw Chin Capps, Hope Haven of the Lowcountry.

Take Back the Night will be held at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Friday, April 8th at 7 p.m. It’s free for everyone!

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner is the Keynote Speaker.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.