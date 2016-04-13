Scattered showers and possible storms. Low severe chance but we'll be watching. Dave's got your First Alert forecast next on Daybreak

Today.......Showers and possible storms. Storms are not expected to be severe but could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Weekend looks great. Be sure to watch WTOC The News at Daybreak weekdays at 4:30, 5:00, 6:00 and 7:00 a.m. Tune in or watch us live streaming online and on our mobile news app.
Stay Connected with WTOC:
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.