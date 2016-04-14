"A Little Mermaid" with Shirley MacLaine filming in Savannah

A lot of attention is being paid to the waters of Tybee and "Baywatch," but did you know another movie is being filmed in Savannah?

"A Little Mermaid," not to be confused with the big-budget live-action production also in the works, is a smaller budget production in Savannah and Tybee. It stars Hollywood legend Shirley MacLaine, William Mosley from the Chronicles of Narnia, Poppy Drayton from Criminal Minds, and several young stars. They've all been filming the Hans Christian Anderson classic since February.

