No. 1 ranked golfer tees off at RBC Heritage in Hilton Head

Thousands of golf fans flocked to Hilton Head Thursday for the first round of the RBC Heritage tournament.

More than 130 golfers from across the world are competing for this year’s title.

The golfers are all pros, but only one of them is the number one player in the whole world. Lots of folks came to the tournament just to see him play.

The number one player hasn’t played at the Heritage for years, but when some fans learned Jason Day was coming they got a little more excited about the tournament.

“You don’t get to see him at every tournament. It’s a bonus to have him here,” said Marty Farrell, RBC Heritage spectator.

“When he signed up and committed to play, it just added a little enthusiasm to an already great tournament. I watched him practice on Monday. He’s a phenomenal player,” said Dennis Ryan, RBC Heritage spectator.

He teed off just before 1 p.m. on the 10th green, and lots a spectators lined up and waited to see his first drive. They followed him as he made his way throughout the back nine.

Local golf fans say it isn’t every day the number one golfer is in the Lowcountry, and they’re going to make the most of it.

“It feels good. I remember when Tiger Woods was number one in the world. He would never come down here. But now we have Jason Day, number one in the world. I think it’s just crazy and awesome he’s coming down here,” said Daniel Creeden, RBC Heritage spectator.

If you’re a golf fan, and you missed Jason Day or your favorite player, don’t worry. If they make it past the first round, they’ll be playing again on Friday.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.