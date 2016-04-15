Second round of the RBC Heritage tees off Friday morning

Golfers in the Hilton Head are in the middle of the second round of the RBC Heritage Tournament.

The second round started around 7 a.m. It rained just before the first group teed off. Now it's just cold and windy, but plenty of people are still here despite the bad weather.

Most of the folks coming through the gates already came prepared to battle the elements – if you walk through the crowds you’ll see a lot of rain jackets and umbrellas. Despite the inclement weather, the show will go on.

The golfers will play in the rain and high winds, but volunteers are standing by to take them to a safe location in case there’s any lightning.

Golf fans say they’re going to brave the cold and wet weather as long as they can, but they think it may affect the golfers.

“They’re used to playing in weather like this. They’ll pick it up,” said Jay Sroufe, RBC Heritage spectator.

“Weather conditions are definitely going to be difficult than they were yesterday with the overcast and the wind. Of course it’s going to play a lot different. We’ve been through these conditions before the years that we’ve been coming. We’ve been coming here for many years. Some years are great, some years you have this overcast weather and you’re going to have to deal with it. It beats being at home,” said Bruce Jones, RBC Heritage spectator.

The next round of golfers will tee off at 12:10 p.m. on holes 1 and 10.

