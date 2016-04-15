RBC Heritage more than a golf tournament

We’re two rounds into the 48th RBC Heritage golf tournament.

We’re also one step closer to finding out which golfer will come out on top.

The top players will split a $5.9 million prize, but WTOC learned that the tournament is giving away millions more, regardless of who wins.

What you see here at Harbour Town is much more than a week long golf tournament. It’s a fundraiser for dozens of charities. The Heritage Foundation raises millions every year for non-profit organizations across the state.

“Part of our sole [purpose] is to raise money for local charities and state and statewide charities. That’s one of the main reasons we put on this tournament,” said Simone Fraser, Heritage Classic Foundation.

Fraser says over the past few decades, they’ve seen firsthand how the foundation and the golf tournament has changed and even saved lives throughout the Lowcountry.

“If you just go to the Boys and Girls club, you see it. They have a new first tee program. You go to volunteers in medicine any day, and this is how they run their charity. A large part is from the money they receive from the tournament,” said Fraser.

The tournament other object is to help bright local students pay to further their education.

“We’ve given over three million dollars to students in the Jasper County area, and these are scholarships that are $4,500 per year for four years and a couple are $5,500,” said Stan Smith, Heritage Classic Foundation.

“It’s exciting to help our students, 8 kids that were having a tough time figuring out a way to pay for college. You know how expensive that is today,” said Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka.

Since the Heritage’s inception 48 years ago, the foundation has donated more than $32 million to charities. If you would like to donate, please click here.

