Downtown traffic to be impacted by the Komen Race for the Cure

Breast cancer survivors and their supporters are taking to the streets of Savannah for the Komen Race for the Cure.

The Komen Race for the Cure will kick off at 8 a.m. at Ellis Square Saturday morning, with a children’s race at the corner of Broughton and Barnard streets.

The one mile run will kick off at 8:15 a.m. and the 5K will start at 8:30 a.m.

Each month, 12 women in Coastal Georgia are diagnosed with late stage breast cancer. Early detection is the key, if it is found early while still confined to the breast, five year survival rate is 98 percent.

Thousands will run through Downtown Savannah Saturday raising funds for lifesaving screenings, mammograms for women.

You can still sign up for the race at Ellis Square, it does cost $100 per team.

Even if you don't want to run, you can still come out and enjoy the party at Ellis Square, celebrating life and beating breast cancer.

The @SusanGKomen #RacefortheCure is underway in #Savannah! A surprise was waiting for one survivor at the end! pic.twitter.com/S77CNUqQHJ — WTOC Marla Rooker (@WTOCMarlaRooker) April 16, 2016

Officials say traffic will be impacted from around 6 a.m. until noon. Carpooling is encouraged.

Street parking will be limited along the race route, but alternative parking will be available in the City of Savannah parking garages, located throughout the downtown area.

Police ask that drivers plan their routes and use caution and patience during this event.

Click here for a map of the race route.

