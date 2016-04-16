Run for Autism held in Richmond Hill

Many people putting on their best blue to take part in a fun event to support their loved ones with Autism.

The Puzzle Run 5K for Autism Awareness was held Saturday at J.F. Gregory Park in Richmond Hill.

Organizers say there wasn't a run in our area to raise money and aweless for Autism, so they created one. Now this is the second time for the event.

April is Autism Awareness month and 300 people registered for this run and many more showed up to cheer and show support.

"Autism affects one in 68 children born in the United States so if you don't know someone with Autism, you know someone who does know someone with Autism and we just want to make people aware that we're here to help,” said Reaching Milestones Marketing Manager Beth Vaughan.

The money raised Saturday at this event supports the Global Autism Project which provides services for children diagnosed with autism and other related disabilities. So far they've raised $10,000.

