Record Store Day: A vinyl lover's dream

If you've been around since the 1980's or earlier, chances are you may have spun a record or two in your lifetime.

They're making a comeback in the 21st century, and their success has spawned a day for all things vinyl.

The sound of music serenades what will likely be biggest day of the year for Ryan Graveface and his record store, Graveface Records and Curiosities.

It's the beginning of what has become an annual April tradition for vinyl record collectors: Record Store Day. Saturday, hundreds of special releases have been made available for music fans and record collectors at independently owned record stores across the world, including the shop on Bull and 40th streets in Savannah.

"Three hundred plus exclusive releases to this day, limited colors and this sort of thing, we've got our own in-house label release, it' this band called The Appleseed Cast out of Lawrence, Kansas,” said Graveface.

Graveface has been involved in Record Store Day since the shop's inception, and the employees say the day is all about the customers, some who waited in line earlier than 6 a.m. to make sure they get what they're looking for.

"Totally all about the customers, especially here. Ryan and all of the staff really go out of their way to make sure thing is as accommodating as possible,” said Bradley Mullis, Graveface employee.

People waiting in line had their sights set on vinyl from Grammy Award winners to local bands who are finally getting their music out.

"I'm here to pick up the new Outkast single, and Xiu-Xiu covers Twin Peaks,” said Sam Ross, Record Store Day customer.

"A group of local musicians here called Word of Mouth are coming out with their first album, it's a triple-LP and it's coming out today,” said Mitch Miller, Record Store Day customer.

The record shop has been open for almost five years and are hoping to bring new customers to continue shopping at their local & independently owned shop.

"In terms of a first time experience at Graveface, it will be the strangest, most bizarre, most comfortable experience you will have,” said Mullis.

If you're surprised that vinyl records are making a comeback, Saturday is proof that the demand is there and growing.

For a full list of everything released for Record Store Day, and all the stores who participate, please click here.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.