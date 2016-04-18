Police investigate shots fired at student apartment complex in Statesboro

The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after responding to three separate incidents of shots fired at the 111 South Apartments near the Georgia Southern campus.

Police responded to the 111 South Apartments for the first time in this case on Monday, March 28, at around 8:45 p.m. after they received complaints of gun shots heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered shell casings and minor damage to the property of the apartment complex, but they were unable to locate any victims or offenders.

The second time police responded to reports of gun shots heard near the 111 South Apartments in this case was on Saturday, April 16 at 3 p.m. They were not able to locate any victims or offenders upon arrival.

On Sunday, April 17, at around 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 111 South Apartments for an unrelated complaint to this case, but heard gun shots in the area while they were on scene. After investigating these gun shots, officers discovered a vehicle and property of the apartment complex that were damaged. Once again, officers did not locate any victims or offenders upon arrival.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this case, call the Statesboro Police Department at 912.764.9911. You may also anonymously submit information to www.tipsoft.com or by texting a tip to "TIPSSPD plus your message" to 274637 (CRIMES). All information is strictly confidential.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.