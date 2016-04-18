Audit for conditions of buses in Beaufort County

South Carolina officials are taking some action after a few buses in Beaufort County have experienced some major engine trouble.

There have been four separate incidents this school year with the school buses provided by the state. The way it works is South Carolina supplies the buses, as well as the maintenance. But school districts design the routes and hire drivers.

Well in two of those incidents, the buses actually had some flames coming from their engine. Those buses were more than 20 years old. Now representatives from the state's Department of Education will be coming down to audit the buses, and check maintenance records.

"We are certainly looking forward for the results of the department's internal review. The buses are safe, safety is not an issue, it's reliability, the older these buses get, the more prone they are to break downs,” said James Foster, Beaufort County Schools.

No one was injured in those incidents, but the last time the school district saw a bus fire was in 2008.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.