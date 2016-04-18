Jobs created in Bluffton to monitor for distracted drivers

Recent numbers from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety suggest that fatal accidents in the Lowcountry are on the rise.

Well, statewide fatal accidents are actually down from this time last year, but in the Lowcountry - specifically Jasper and Beaufort counties - we are actually seeing a rise in traffic accidents and almost 50 percent of those killed were not wearing a seatbelt.

So far we have seen eight fatal accidents in Beaufort County and seven in Jasper County. These numbers are almost double what we saw around this same time in 2015.

Several law enforcement agencies have also noticed the spike in accidents and have responded with more patrols and eyes on the road. Especially here in Bluffton, where the police department created two positions for officers who do nothing more than hunt for those distracted drivers who cause dangerous driving conditions.

"I was looking at the numbers in all of 2015 this department, we wrote 74 DUI's. So far this year in 2016, we've already written 43, so that shows you these officers are out there looking for those who aren't doing what they're supposed to be doing,” said Joy Nelson, Bluffton Police Department.

And doing the wrong things on the road isn't just limited to texting either, using your navigation, eating or even having your pet in your lap are all examples of distracted driving that could cause you to get in a serious wreck.

