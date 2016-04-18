Zaxby's hiring for new location on Hilton Head Island

A new Zaxby’s on William Hilton Parkway in Hilton Head is set to open next week, and it’s looking for employees.

Forty people have already been hired and are being trained for Monday’s grand opening, but the restaurant chain says it’s hoping to employee more full and part-time employees for its new location.

They’re looking for cashiers, cooks and shift leaders. If you don’t have any experience, don’t worry. The company says you can still be considered for a position and they still want you to apply.

“If anybody is still looking for a job, Zaxjobs.com is where we’re accepting applications, just select the Hilton Head location. We just got enough people hired to get our doors open. We’ve got training going on right now, we’re continuing to hire to be a little overstaffed to get going. Right now, we’re just doing the finishing touches. We’ve got a little wallpaper going up,” said Zaxby’s Area Development Manager Chris English.

The Zaxby’s opens at 10:30 next Monday morning. The first 100 customers will receive 52 free meals.

