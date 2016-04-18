Rick's Carolina Pharmacy opens in Hardeeville

A new pharmacy in Hardeeville is giving residents some relief.

The city’s only pharmacy closed last year, and Hardeeville residents have had to travel out of the city to pick up their prescriptions. One local businessman opened Rick’s Carolina Pharmacy, to give Hardeeville citizens a more convenient option. He says he loves Hardeeville and he wants to see it thrive, and he wanted to make medications more accessible to the people he cares about.

“I wanted something positive. Everybody wants somebody to remember them by. I was thinking I want to put something positive in this town, because everybody is talking about Hardeeville growing. I want to give this town the option to come to a place to get great service and low prices,” said Ronak Patel, Rick’s Carolina Pharmacy.

Rick’s Carolina Pharmacy is located in downtown Hardeeville. It’s open Monday through Friday.

