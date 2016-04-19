Tybee Beach Bum Parade gets new restriction for 2016 event

If you are a loyal Beach Bum Parade attendee, get ready to obey some new rules at the water war.

Last week, we told you Tybee Island approved the permit for the annual parade and water event, to be held on May 20. However, parade organizers tell WTOC the permit comes with some new restrictions this year. Parade participants can no longer jump off the floats. They must stay in all vehicles.

Also, parking could be a lot tougher this year. There will be no parking allowed on Butler Avenue, from 2nd Street to Tybrisa during the parade, which will run from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., starting at the staging area on North Beach parking lot.

